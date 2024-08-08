Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Arko has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arko to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Arko stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 99,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,380. The company has a market capitalization of $758.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. Arko has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arko will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

