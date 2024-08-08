Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.67

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 4668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Ascent Resources Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.01.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

