Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Aspen Aerogels updated its FY24 guidance to more than $0.09 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of ASPN traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 5,405,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,856. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,776,944 shares of company stock worth $90,299,843 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.