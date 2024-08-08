Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Assurant were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Assurant by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.34. The stock had a trading volume of 316,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.15 and a 52 week high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

