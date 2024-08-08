Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Assurant updated its FY24 guidance to ~18.84-19.01 EPS.

Assurant Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.33. 547,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.61. Assurant has a 1-year low of $136.15 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Bank of America decreased their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

