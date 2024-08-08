Assured Guaranty Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Assured Guaranty has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Assured Guaranty to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.50. 522,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,632. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

