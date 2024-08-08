Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ:ALAB traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. 3,539,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,201. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $33,141,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

