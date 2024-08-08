ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Senior Officer James Landon Sells 1,300 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00.

Shares of TSE ACO.X traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.31. 78,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. ATCO Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$32.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.58.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

