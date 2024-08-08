Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AUB stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,310.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AUB

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.