Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.88 on Thursday, reaching $262.79. 1,968,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day moving average is $246.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $269.49.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

