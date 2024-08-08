AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $160.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Shares of AN opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.87 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.28%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,108,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,108,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,265 shares of company stock worth $32,066,359 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AutoNation by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

