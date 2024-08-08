AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) SVP Sells $414,340.00 in Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $208.39. The stock had a trading volume of 599,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,587. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $218.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.89.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.