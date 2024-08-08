Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Avient Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE AVNT traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,664. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on Avient

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.