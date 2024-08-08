B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Buys £6,762.96 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Topping bought 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 558 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £6,762.96 ($8,642.76).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Daniel Topping purchased 1,309 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £6,492.64 ($8,297.30).

B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 537.50 ($6.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 44.86 and a quick ratio of 21.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 514.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 489.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.11 million, a PE ratio of 790.44 and a beta of 0.72. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 347.20 ($4.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($7.16).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 5.36 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.68. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is 1,029.41%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on B.P. Marsh & Partners from GBX 560 ($7.16) to GBX 625 ($7.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

