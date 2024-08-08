B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EVRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Everi has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Everi’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,043 shares of company stock worth $344,022. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 30.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.