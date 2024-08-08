Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %

BKR stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.