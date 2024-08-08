Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $59.00 at UBS Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BALL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Get Ball alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BALL

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 8.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 126,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.