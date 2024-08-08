Bank of America Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $44.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock traded down $10.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,876,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,678. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,207 shares of company stock valued at $10,016,164 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 841,956 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of JFrog by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 247,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.