Bank of America Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $92.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $88.66 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 19.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.