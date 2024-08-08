Barclays Cuts Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $29.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Appian from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered Appian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Appian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Get Appian alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APPN

Appian Stock Performance

Appian stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 234.57%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,511,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,105,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,808,818.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,105,847 shares in the company, valued at $297,808,818.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,381,568 shares of company stock worth $46,783,802. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,008,000 after purchasing an additional 392,190 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 236,230 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,756,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Appian by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,411 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 196,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.