Barclays Lowers Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $22.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

CC stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1,969.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

