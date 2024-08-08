Barclays Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $138.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSX. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.38.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $132.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.