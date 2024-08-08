Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 555,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. Barings BDC has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

