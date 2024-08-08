Bart Schaller Sells 930 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $182,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,496,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

