Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Strong Earnings

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.85. 1,337,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,187,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

