Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 1,609,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,199. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

