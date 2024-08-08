Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of BEAM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. 523,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,177. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

