BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

BRBR stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 506,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,006.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 338,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

