BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $49.32, but opened at $52.50. BellRing Brands shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 83,637 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,335,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

