Benchmark Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $65.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Benchmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

ZG stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,610. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,953.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,953.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477 in the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $320,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7,309.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

