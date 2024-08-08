Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Holley has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $381.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Holley in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Holley by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 28.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

