Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 510 ($6.52) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.03) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.39) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.31) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 632.14 ($8.08).

Get BP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Price Performance

BP Increases Dividend

BP stock opened at GBX 437.25 ($5.59) on Monday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 463.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 480.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.37%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 5,348.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.87), for a total transaction of £2,087,720.19 ($2,668,013.02). In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($27,412.14). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.87), for a total value of £2,087,720.19 ($2,668,013.02). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,017 shares of company stock worth $4,453,031. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.