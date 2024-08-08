BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Trading Down 1.4%

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.60 and last traded at C$20.64. Approximately 590,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 252,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.93.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.37.

