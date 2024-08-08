B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS.

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.7 %

BGS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 1,036,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,086. The company has a market cap of $684.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. B&G Foods has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,507.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,468.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

