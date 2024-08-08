BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,191.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after buying an additional 2,371,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,278,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 1,927,491 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

