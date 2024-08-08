BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRN. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $2,563,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $2,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

