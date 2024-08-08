BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.250 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.63.

Insider Activity

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

