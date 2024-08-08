BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an inline rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

