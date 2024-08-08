Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

