Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading 12.4% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.12. 10,555,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 23,645,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

BITF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $941.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 3.68.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

