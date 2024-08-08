BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $24,833,712.50 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $14.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $854.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,596. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $806.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $798.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $885.10.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

