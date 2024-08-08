Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $885,088 over the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,627 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,796,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $82,678,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 762.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 446,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 99,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 145,922 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 7.0 %

BE stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

