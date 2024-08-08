Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.51-2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 514,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

