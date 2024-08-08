BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.87.

Shares of PLNT traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,625. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $79.10.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

