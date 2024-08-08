Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $154.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $159.00.

BCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.75.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE BCC traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.17. The company had a trading volume of 46,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,830. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $154.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,809.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

