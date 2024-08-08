Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $77.02 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $77.02 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $178.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2025 earnings at $201.86 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 EPS.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,305.62 on Tuesday. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,847.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,686.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

