Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $145.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.51. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,296 shares of company stock worth $9,119,212. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $2,044,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

