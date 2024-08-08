BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BWAY has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 2,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,001. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $119.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at $1,531,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 583.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 149,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

