Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $95.74. 426,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.46. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,749,000 after buying an additional 63,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 928,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,678 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Brink’s by 15,919.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,018,000 after purchasing an additional 795,961 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

