Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $239.00 to $246.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.31. The company had a trading volume of 138,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,587. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,866,238,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,447,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

